The -13.88% Decline of Fathom Holdings Inc’s (FTHM) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, FTHM stock has gone up by 7.27%, with a monthly gain of 49.64% and a quarterly surge of 0.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.13% for Fathom Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 39.83% for FTHM’s stock, with a -18.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fathom Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: FTHM) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.00.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FTHM is 10.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.61% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FTHM on January 03, 2024 was 38.70K shares.

FTHM) stock’s latest price update

Fathom Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: FTHM)’s stock price has soared by 15.04 in relation to previous closing price of 3.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-11 that Fathom Holdings Inc. (FTHM) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Analysts’ Opinion of FTHM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTHM stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for FTHM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FTHM in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $12 based on the research report published on August 03, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

FTHM Trading at 36.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTHM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.50%, as shares surge +69.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTHM rose by +7.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.04. In addition, Fathom Holdings Inc saw 15.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTHM starting from Murray Stephen H., who purchase 18,817 shares at the price of $2.66 back on Dec 14. After this action, Murray Stephen H. now owns 34,249 shares of Fathom Holdings Inc, valued at $50,053 using the latest closing price.

Flanders Scott N, the Director of Fathom Holdings Inc, purchase 300,000 shares at $2.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Flanders Scott N is holding 446,100 shares at $600,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTHM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.47 for the present operating margin

+6.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fathom Holdings Inc stands at -6.69. The total capital return value is set at -31.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.53. Equity return is now at value -40.97, with -29.33 for asset returns.

Based on Fathom Holdings Inc (FTHM), the company’s capital structure generated 17.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.21. Total debt to assets is 13.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 117.07 and the total asset turnover is 4.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Fathom Holdings Inc (FTHM) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.