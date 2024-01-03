The -13.88% Decline of Alaunos Therapeutics Inc’s (TCRT) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, TCRT stock has gone up by 59.09%, with a monthly gain of 21.74% and a quarterly plunge of -34.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.10% for Alaunos Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 47.24% for TCRT’s stock, with a -73.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alaunos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TCRT) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is -0.29.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Alaunos Therapeutics Inc (TCRT) is $7.50, which is $7.42 above the current market price. The public float for TCRT is 229.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.80% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TCRT on January 03, 2024 was 5.41M shares.

TCRT) stock’s latest price update

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TCRT)’s stock price has dropped by -1.18 in relation to previous closing price of 0.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 59.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-16 that Due to a lack of funding needs, Alaunos (TCRT) decides to end its only clinical study. The company will instead focus on its hunTR TCR discovery platform and explore broad strategic alternatives.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCRT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for TCRT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TCRT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $3 based on the research report published on October 04, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

TCRT Trading at 17.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.80%, as shares surge +27.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCRT rose by +59.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0580. In addition, Alaunos Therapeutics Inc saw 18.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCRT starting from Boyle Kevin S. Sr., who sale 68,014 shares at the price of $0.14 back on Sep 01. After this action, Boyle Kevin S. Sr. now owns 798,236 shares of Alaunos Therapeutics Inc, valued at $9,542 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1205.95 for the present operating margin

+5.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alaunos Therapeutics Inc stands at -1291.24. The total capital return value is set at -48.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -63.11. Equity return is now at value -158.46, with -84.02 for asset returns.

Based on Alaunos Therapeutics Inc (TCRT), the company’s capital structure generated 50.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.60. Total debt to assets is 30.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -868.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Alaunos Therapeutics Inc (TCRT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.