TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TGTX) has decreased by -0.23 when compared to last closing price of 17.08.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Invezz reported 2023-12-06 that TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX) stock price continued its recovery after the company published strong financial results. The shares jumped to the psychologically important level of $15, its highest point since April 23rd.

Is It Worth Investing in TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TGTX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for TGTX is also noteworthy at 2.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TGTX is $27.81, which is $10.77 above than the current price. The public float for TGTX is 137.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 26.58% of that float. The average trading volume of TGTX on January 03, 2024 was 5.93M shares.

TGTX’s Market Performance

The stock of TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) has seen a 0.24% increase in the past week, with a 33.02% rise in the past month, and a 108.82% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.39% for TGTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.65% for TGTX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TGTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TGTX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for TGTX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TGTX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $12 based on the research report published on August 02, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

TGTX Trading at 33.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.16%, as shares surge +23.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +155.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGTX rose by +0.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.76. In addition, TG Therapeutics Inc saw -0.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TGTX starting from WEISS MICHAEL S, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $10.13 back on Aug 11. After this action, WEISS MICHAEL S now owns 12,073,021 shares of TG Therapeutics Inc, valued at $1,013,000 using the latest closing price.

Lonial Sagar, the Director of TG Therapeutics Inc, sale 34,854 shares at $23.37 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that Lonial Sagar is holding 93,878 shares at $814,538 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TGTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6924.20 for the present operating margin

+71.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for TG Therapeutics Inc stands at -7121.54. The total capital return value is set at -84.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -87.40. Equity return is now at value -19.53, with -9.44 for asset returns.

Based on TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX), the company’s capital structure generated 141.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.64. Total debt to assets is 42.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 139.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.16.

Conclusion

In summary, TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.