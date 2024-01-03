Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC) has jumped by 1.76 compared to previous close of 21.55. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-02 that Teladoc’s (TDOC) Integrated Care business is expected to gain from margin expansion and improving chronic care program enrollment.

Is It Worth Investing in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.10. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 21 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) is $22.87, which is $0.94 above the current market price. The public float for TDOC is 164.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TDOC on January 03, 2024 was 4.87M shares.

TDOC’s Market Performance

The stock of Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) has seen a 2.00% increase in the past week, with a 20.89% rise in the past month, and a 18.99% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.20% for TDOC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.84% for TDOC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDOC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDOC stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for TDOC by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for TDOC in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $25 based on the research report published on April 12, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

TDOC Trading at 19.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDOC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares surge +15.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDOC rose by +2.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.48. In addition, Teladoc Health Inc saw 1.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDOC starting from Raman-Tangella Vidya, who sale 27,310 shares at the price of $22.00 back on Dec 26. After this action, Raman-Tangella Vidya now owns 8,621 shares of Teladoc Health Inc, valued at $600,820 using the latest closing price.

Daniel Karen L, the Director of Teladoc Health Inc, sale 14,073 shares at $21.41 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Daniel Karen L is holding 36,995 shares at $301,303 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDOC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.45 for the present operating margin

+58.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teladoc Health Inc stands at -567.53. The total capital return value is set at -2.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -128.90. Equity return is now at value -95.88, with -64.38 for asset returns.

Based on Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC), the company’s capital structure generated 68.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.75. Total debt to assets is 33.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.22.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.