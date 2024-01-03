TDCX Inc ADR (TDCX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

TDCX Inc ADR (NYSE: TDCX)’s stock price has gone rise by 29.40 in comparison to its previous close of 4.83, however, the company has experienced a 40.77% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-11-07 that SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TDCX Inc. to report third quarter 2023 results on November 21, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in TDCX Inc ADR (NYSE: TDCX) Right Now?

TDCX Inc ADR (NYSE: TDCX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.16. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TDCX is 22.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TDCX on January 03, 2024 was 117.06K shares.

TDCX’s Market Performance

The stock of TDCX Inc ADR (TDCX) has seen a 40.77% increase in the past week, with a 20.19% rise in the past month, and a 10.82% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.66% for TDCX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 36.61% for TDCX’s stock, with a -6.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDCX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDCX stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for TDCX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TDCX in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $6 based on the research report published on August 24, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

TDCX Trading at 32.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.46%, as shares surge +26.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDCX rose by +42.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.64. In addition, TDCX Inc ADR saw 28.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TDCX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.43 for the present operating margin

+26.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for TDCX Inc ADR stands at +15.80. The total capital return value is set at 23.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.11. Equity return is now at value 19.75, with 16.53 for asset returns.

Based on TDCX Inc ADR (TDCX), the company’s capital structure generated 6.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.41. Total debt to assets is 5.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.06 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.59.

Conclusion

To put it simply, TDCX Inc ADR (TDCX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.