TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TAL is 0.16. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) is $12.25, which is $0.46 above the current market price. The public float for TAL is 487.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.13% of that float. On January 03, 2024, TAL’s average trading volume was 7.73M shares.

TAL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE: TAL) has plunged by -6.65 when compared to previous closing price of 12.63, but the company has seen a -2.48% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-31 that The Weekly MDA Breakouts completed the best year since this model was released on Seeking Alpha in 2017. In 2023, 125 picks gained over 5% and 65 picks gained over 10% in their measured week, with simulated annual returns of 253.46%. The MDA Breakout model has historically had a compound average growth rate of 45.7% and cumulative returns of +1,348.2% since 2017.

TAL’s Market Performance

TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) has experienced a -2.48% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.91% drop in the past month, and a 29.28% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.95% for TAL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.98% for TAL’s stock, with a 53.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TAL Trading at 10.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.47%, as shares sank -3.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAL fell by -2.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +96.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.01. In addition, TAL Education Group ADR saw -6.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.12 for the present operating margin

+57.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for TAL Education Group ADR stands at -13.30. The total capital return value is set at -2.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.32. Equity return is now at value -2.63, with -2.11 for asset returns.

Based on TAL Education Group ADR (TAL), the company’s capital structure generated 4.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.94. Total debt to assets is 3.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.42.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.