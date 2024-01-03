Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) has gone down by -1.57% for the week, with a 4.34% rise in the past month and a 15.84% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.54% for TSM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.01% for TSM’s stock, with a 7.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE: TSM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE: TSM) is 18.27x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TSM is 1.10. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 27 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) is $NT696.01, which is $10.83 above the current market price. The public float for TSM is 5.19B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.36% of that float. On January 03, 2024, TSM’s average trading volume was 8.98M shares.

TSM) stock’s latest price update

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE: TSM) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.38 in relation to its previous close of 104.00. However, the company has experienced a -1.57% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-02 that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is the leader in semiconductor contract manufacturing and design. TSMC is growing rapidly and achieves gross margins in excess of 50%. The foundry business is projected to deliver double-digit top line growth in the foreseeable future.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSM stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for TSM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TSM in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $105 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

TSM Trading at 4.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.33%, as shares surge +3.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSM fell by -1.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.69. In addition, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR saw -2.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.54 for the present operating margin

+58.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR stands at +44.90. The total capital return value is set at 33.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.73. Equity return is now at value 30.39, with 18.23 for asset returns.

Based on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM), the company’s capital structure generated 30.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.22. Total debt to assets is 17.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.