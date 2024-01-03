Synaptogenix Inc (SNPX) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Synaptogenix Inc (SNPX) has gone up by 7.67% for the week, with a 13.35% rise in the past month and a -26.32% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.21% for SNPX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.74% for SNPX’s stock, with a -50.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Synaptogenix Inc (NASDAQ: SNPX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.56. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for SNPX is 20.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SNPX on January 03, 2024 was 386.17K shares.

SNPX) stock’s latest price update

Synaptogenix Inc (NASDAQ: SNPX)’s stock price has soared by 8.39 in relation to previous closing price of 0.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-09-13 that Let’s be honest – penny stocks priced at less than a buck hold an irresistible appeal. Even a small investment could potentially lead to insane returns.

SNPX Trading at 9.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.74%, as shares surge +11.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNPX rose by +7.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2700. In addition, Synaptogenix Inc saw 8.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SNPX

The total capital return value is set at -48.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.83. Equity return is now at value -2.10, with -1.88 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 29.39.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Synaptogenix Inc (SNPX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.