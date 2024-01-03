Surgepays Inc (SURG) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Surgepays Inc (NASDAQ: SURG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SURG is at 1.70. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SURG is 8.52M, and currently, shorts hold a 18.13% of that float. The average trading volume for SURG on January 03, 2024 was 181.76K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

SURG) stock’s latest price update

Surgepays Inc (NASDAQ: SURG) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 10.08 compared to its previous closing price of 6.45. However, the company has seen a gain of 20.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-26 that You don’t need to be a Wall Street expert to realize that innovators dominated the equities space in 2023. But that doesn’t mean you can’t find discount tech stocks.

SURG’s Market Performance

Surgepays Inc (SURG) has experienced a 20.75% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.08% rise in the past month, and a 55.36% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.29% for SURG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.02% for SURG’s stock, with a 31.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SURG Trading at 29.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SURG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.69%, as shares surge +5.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SURG rose by +20.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.74. In addition, Surgepays Inc saw 10.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SURG starting from Cox Kevin Brian, who purchase 5,200 shares at the price of $4.72 back on Aug 15. After this action, Cox Kevin Brian now owns 4,507,894 shares of Surgepays Inc, valued at $24,544 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SURG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.52 for the present operating margin

+10.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Surgepays Inc stands at -0.56. The total capital return value is set at 5.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.84. Equity return is now at value 169.69, with 53.89 for asset returns.

Based on Surgepays Inc (SURG), the company’s capital structure generated 162.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.91. Total debt to assets is 23.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 108.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.48 and the total asset turnover is 4.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Surgepays Inc (SURG) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.