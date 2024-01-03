Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ: SMCI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SMCI is 1.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SMCI is $367.33, which is $81.88 above the current price. The public float for SMCI is 46.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SMCI on January 03, 2024 was 3.19M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

SMCI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ: SMCI) has surged by 0.42 when compared to previous closing price of 284.26, but the company has seen a -1.47% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-02 that In the closing of the recent trading day, Super Micro Computer (SMCI) stood at $285.45, denoting a +0.42% change from the preceding trading day.

SMCI’s Market Performance

Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) has seen a -1.47% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 4.38% gain in the past month and a -1.18% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.86% for SMCI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.59% for SMCI’s stock, with a 22.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMCI stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for SMCI by listing it as a “Negative.” The predicted price for SMCI in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $160 based on the research report published on December 11, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

SMCI Trading at 4.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, as shares surge +5.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMCI fell by -1.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +193.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $284.58. In addition, Super Micro Computer Inc saw 0.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMCI starting from Liang Charles, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $252.18 back on Dec 05. After this action, Liang Charles now owns 6,666,417 shares of Super Micro Computer Inc, valued at $12,608,750 using the latest closing price.

Liu Liang Chiu-Chu Sara, the Director of Super Micro Computer Inc, sale 50,000 shares at $252.18 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Liu Liang Chiu-Chu Sara is holding 6,666,417 shares at $12,608,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.68 for the present operating margin

+18.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Super Micro Computer Inc stands at +8.98. The total capital return value is set at 35.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 34.76. Equity return is now at value 32.32, with 16.56 for asset returns.

Based on Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI), the company’s capital structure generated 14.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.83. Total debt to assets is 7.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.63 and the total asset turnover is 2.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.31.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.