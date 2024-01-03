Sunrun Inc (RUN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RUN is 2.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RUN is $20.81, which is $1.35 above the current price. The public float for RUN is 211.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RUN on January 03, 2024 was 14.42M shares.

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.87 in relation to its previous close of 19.63. However, the company has experienced a 1.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-02 that Sunrun Is Shifting Toward A Storage Model

RUN’s Market Performance

Sunrun Inc (RUN) has seen a 1.04% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 50.85% gain in the past month and a 73.13% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.81% for RUN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.08% for RUN stock, with a simple moving average of 21.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RUN stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for RUN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RUN in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $31 based on the research report published on December 19, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

RUN Trading at 49.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.40%, as shares surge +35.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +83.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RUN rose by +1.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.02. In addition, Sunrun Inc saw -0.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RUN starting from Fenster Edward Harris, who sale 170,311 shares at the price of $20.17 back on Dec 29. After this action, Fenster Edward Harris now owns 1,203,673 shares of Sunrun Inc, valued at $3,434,389 using the latest closing price.

Fenster Edward Harris, the Director of Sunrun Inc, sale 9,052 shares at $20.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 26, which means that Fenster Edward Harris is holding 1,238,984 shares at $181,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.53 for the present operating margin

+12.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunrun Inc stands at +7.47. The total capital return value is set at -4.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.22. Equity return is now at value -19.47, with -6.17 for asset returns.

Based on Sunrun Inc (RUN), the company’s capital structure generated 132.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.93. Total debt to assets is 43.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 128.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sunrun Inc (RUN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.