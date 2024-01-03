Sunpower Corp (SPWR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.82.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 19 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sunpower Corp (SPWR) is $5.18, which is $0.3 above the current market price. The public float for SPWR is 86.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 32.98% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SPWR on January 03, 2024 was 7.06M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

SPWR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ: SPWR) has jumped by 1.04 compared to previous close of 4.83. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-29 that The solar specialist reported some good news on the financing front.

SPWR’s Market Performance

Sunpower Corp (SPWR) has experienced a 9.42% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 17.59% rise in the past month, and a -13.17% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.03% for SPWR.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.37% for SPWR’s stock, with a -42.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPWR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SPWR by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for SPWR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $4 based on the research report published on December 18, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

SPWR Trading at 7.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.84%, as shares surge +1.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPWR rose by +9.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.90. In addition, Sunpower Corp saw 1.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPWR starting from Faricy Peter, who purchase 7,500 shares at the price of $13.29 back on Mar 16. After this action, Faricy Peter now owns 177,458 shares of Sunpower Corp, valued at $99,686 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.52 for the present operating margin

+23.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunpower Corp stands at +5.38. The total capital return value is set at -0.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.98. Equity return is now at value -22.96, with -7.11 for asset returns.

Based on Sunpower Corp (SPWR), the company’s capital structure generated 100.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.17. Total debt to assets is 31.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.85 and the total asset turnover is 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sunpower Corp (SPWR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.