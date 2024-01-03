Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, NOVA stock has gone down by -0.78%, with a monthly gain of 31.55% and a quarterly surge of 57.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.90% for Sunnova Energy International Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.78% for NOVA’s stock, with a 5.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE: NOVA) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.23. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NOVA is 106.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 33.88% of that float. On January 03, 2024, the average trading volume of NOVA was 6.24M shares.

NOVA) stock’s latest price update

Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE: NOVA)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.07 in comparison to its previous close of 15.25, however, the company has experienced a -0.78% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-28 that Sunnova Energy is well-positioned to capitalize on the US residential solar market with its network of regional dealer-installers. The company’s Q3 results were in line with expectations, and it has reaffirmed its guidance for 2023 and 2024. Sunnova is expected to continue experiencing rapid sales growth, supported by expansion into new markets and the Inflation Reduction Act.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOVA stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for NOVA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NOVA in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $26 based on the research report published on December 19, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

NOVA Trading at 35.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.65%, as shares surge +21.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +65.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOVA fell by -0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.55. In addition, Sunnova Energy International Inc saw 0.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOVA starting from Berger William J, who sale 47,150 shares at the price of $17.86 back on Aug 01. After this action, Berger William J now owns 365,222 shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc, valued at $841,991 using the latest closing price.

Mohamed Akbar, the Director of Sunnova Energy International Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $14.37 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Mohamed Akbar is holding 83,689 shares at $143,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.77 for the present operating margin

+33.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunnova Energy International Inc stands at -28.98. The total capital return value is set at -1.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.99. Equity return is now at value -17.92, with -2.73 for asset returns.

Based on Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA), the company’s capital structure generated 426.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.01. Total debt to assets is 65.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 409.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.