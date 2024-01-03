StoneCo Ltd (STNE) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ: STNE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 28.53x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.44. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for StoneCo Ltd (STNE) by analysts is $79.75, which is -$1.27 below the current market price. The public float for STNE is 248.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.64% of that float. On January 03, 2024, the average trading volume of STNE was 5.61M shares.

STNE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ: STNE) has dropped by -2.00 compared to previous close of 18.03. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-31 that Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway primarily invest in U.S.-based companies. But the Oracle of Omaha’s company does have some intriguing foreign holdings.

STNE’s Market Performance

STNE’s stock has fallen by -1.89% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 13.27% and a quarterly rise of 65.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.55% for StoneCo Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.61% for STNE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 42.08% for the last 200 days.

STNE Trading at 26.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STNE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares surge +7.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +74.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STNE fell by -1.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +87.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.12. In addition, StoneCo Ltd saw -2.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for STNE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.11 for the present operating margin

+32.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for StoneCo Ltd stands at -11.86. The total capital return value is set at -4.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.25. Equity return is now at value 7.90, with 2.53 for asset returns.

Based on StoneCo Ltd (STNE), the company’s capital structure generated 43.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.10. Total debt to assets is 13.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

To sum up, StoneCo Ltd (STNE) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.