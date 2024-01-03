Stem Inc (STEM) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The public float for STEM is 144.92M, and currently, shorts hold a 28.07% of that float. The average trading volume for STEM on January 03, 2024 was 4.43M shares.

The stock of Stem Inc (NYSE: STEM) has decreased by -8.29 when compared to last closing price of 3.74.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -16.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-21 that Stem’s Q3 results were mixed, with adjustments to historic hardware sales and a decrease in revenue guidance for 2023. We like the sector but were expecting a higher growth rate in H2, supported by software sales. Looking ahead, we lower sales and margin estimates, and as a consequence, we reduce our target price.

STEM’s Market Performance

STEM’s stock has fallen by -16.55% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.94% and a quarterly drop of -7.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.28% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.00% for Stem Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.13% for STEM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -28.29% for the last 200 days.

STEM Trading at 2.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.28%, as shares sank -4.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STEM fell by -15.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.73. In addition, Stem Inc saw -11.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STEM starting from Carlson Michael James, who sale 1,822 shares at the price of $4.18 back on Sep 27. After this action, Carlson Michael James now owns 4,267 shares of Stem Inc, valued at $7,616 using the latest closing price.

BUZBY DAVID S, the Director of Stem Inc, purchase 62,000 shares at $4.82 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that BUZBY DAVID S is holding 620,711 shares at $298,840 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.48 for the present operating margin

+10.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stem Inc stands at -34.18. The total capital return value is set at -11.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.55. Equity return is now at value -26.80, with -9.80 for asset returns.

Based on Stem Inc (STEM), the company’s capital structure generated 98.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.62. Total debt to assets is 38.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Stem Inc (STEM) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.