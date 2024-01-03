Stellantis N.V (STLA) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Stellantis N.V (NYSE: STLA) is above average at 3.37x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.56.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for STLA is 2.15B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.77% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of STLA on January 03, 2024 was 6.30M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

STLA) stock’s latest price update

Stellantis N.V (NYSE: STLA)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.73 in comparison to its previous close of 23.05, however, the company has experienced a -5.37% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-02 that In the most recent trading session, Stellantis (STLA) closed at $23.05, indicating a -1.16% shift from the previous trading day.

STLA’s Market Performance

STLA’s stock has fallen by -5.37% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.82% and a quarterly rise of 18.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.88% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.26% for Stellantis N.V The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.52% for STLA’s stock, with a 18.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

STLA Trading at 5.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.88%, as shares surge +1.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STLA fell by -5.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.01. In addition, Stellantis N.V saw -4.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STLA starting from Stellantis N.V., who purchase 12,313,234 shares at the price of $5.68 back on Oct 16. After this action, Stellantis N.V. now owns 31,048,137 shares of Stellantis N.V, valued at $69,999,504 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.74 for the present operating margin

+18.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stellantis N.V stands at +9.35. The total capital return value is set at 22.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.76. Equity return is now at value 27.34, with 10.20 for asset returns.

Based on Stellantis N.V (STLA), the company’s capital structure generated 37.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.39. Total debt to assets is 14.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.03 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Stellantis N.V (STLA) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.