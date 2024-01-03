Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The public float for PSLV is 487.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a – ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PSLV on January 03, 2024 was 2.66M shares.

PSLV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (AMEX: PSLV) has dropped by -2.93 compared to previous close of 8.01. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. ETF Trends reported 2024-01-03 that 2023 saw its fair share of geopolitical and macroeconomic forces that spurred market volatility. Market uncertainty in 2024 should persist, opening pathways for increased hedging, which should benefit gold and silver.

PSLV’s Market Performance

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) has experienced a -5.53% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -9.59% drop in the past month, and a 7.09% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.77% for PSLV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.21% for PSLV’s stock, with a -3.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PSLV Trading at -3.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares sank -6.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSLV fell by -5.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.09. In addition, Sprott Physical Silver Trust saw -3.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.