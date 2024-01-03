Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.37. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE) is $16.50, which is $0.15 above the current market price. The public float for SAVE is 108.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SAVE on January 03, 2024 was 4.77M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

SAVE) stock’s latest price update

Spirit Airlines Inc (NYSE: SAVE)’s stock price has plunge by -0.24relation to previous closing price of 16.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.91% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons reported 2024-01-02 that The ruling is expected in January and has wider implications beyond JetBlue Airways and Spirit Airlines stocks.

SAVE’s Market Performance

Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE) has experienced a -2.91% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.02% rise in the past month, and a 1.67% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.76% for SAVE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.45% for SAVE stock, with a simple moving average of 5.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAVE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAVE stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for SAVE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SAVE in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $24 based on the research report published on December 20, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SAVE Trading at 19.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares surge +9.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAVE fell by -2.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.49. In addition, Spirit Airlines Inc saw -0.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SAVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.61 for the present operating margin

+0.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spirit Airlines Inc stands at -10.93. The total capital return value is set at -1.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.88. Equity return is now at value -33.87, with -5.92 for asset returns.

Based on Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE), the company’s capital structure generated 393.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.75. Total debt to assets is 60.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 359.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.