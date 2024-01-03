Southwest Airlines Co’s (LUV) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) has gone down by -3.46% for the week, with a 11.38% rise in the past month and a 4.74% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.68% for LUV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.49% for LUV’s stock, with a simple moving average of -5.15% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) Right Now?

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.19. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) is $27.12, which is -$1.36 below the current market price. The public float for LUV is 593.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LUV on January 03, 2024 was 8.24M shares.

LUV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) has dropped by -1.39 compared to previous close of 28.88. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Schaeffers Research reported 2024-01-02 that Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) stock was last seen down 0.8% to trade at $28.65.

LUV Trading at 9.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LUV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares surge +6.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LUV fell by -3.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.00. In addition, Southwest Airlines Co saw -1.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LUV starting from Green Ryan C., who sale 4,936 shares at the price of $29.94 back on May 02. After this action, Green Ryan C. now owns 26,361 shares of Southwest Airlines Co, valued at $147,787 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LUV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.78 for the present operating margin

+16.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Southwest Airlines Co stands at +2.26. The total capital return value is set at 0.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.58. Equity return is now at value 4.52, with 1.36 for asset returns.

Based on Southwest Airlines Co (LUV), the company’s capital structure generated 88.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.88. Total debt to assets is 25.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 85.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.