Solid Power Inc’s (SLDP) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Solid Power Inc (SLDP) has gone down by -6.94% for the week, with a -4.96% drop in the past month and a -29.10% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.75% for SLDP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.15% for SLDP stock, with a simple moving average of -36.29% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ: SLDP) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SLDP is at 1.70. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SLDP is 131.68M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.19% of that float. The average trading volume for SLDP on January 03, 2024 was 2.26M shares.

Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ: SLDP) has seen a decline in its stock price by -7.59 in relation to its previous close of 1.45. However, the company has experienced a -6.94% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-27 that Investors should pay special attention to battery stocks as 2023 winds down. Shares of companies that produce battery cells, batteries themselves, and the metals used therein have had a tough run of it lately.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLDP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLDP stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for SLDP by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SLDP in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $2 based on the research report published on June 08, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

SLDP Trading at -5.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.51%, as shares sank -10.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLDP fell by -6.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3905. In addition, Solid Power Inc saw -7.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLDP starting from Buettner-Garrett Joshua, who sale 187,500 shares at the price of $1.47 back on Dec 05. After this action, Buettner-Garrett Joshua now owns 206,433 shares of Solid Power Inc, valued at $276,075 using the latest closing price.

Goldberg Steven H, the Director of Solid Power Inc, sale 15,700 shares at $1.49 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Goldberg Steven H is holding 59,197 shares at $23,374 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLDP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-501.48 for the present operating margin

+18.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Solid Power Inc stands at -81.05. The total capital return value is set at -10.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.70. Equity return is now at value -8.78, with -8.23 for asset returns.

Based on Solid Power Inc (SLDP), the company’s capital structure generated 1.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.78. Total debt to assets is 1.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -2.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Solid Power Inc (SLDP) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.