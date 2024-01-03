SIFCO Industries Inc. (SIF) Stock Records 6.00% Quarterly Movement

The stock of SIFCO Industries Inc. (SIF) has seen a -14.71% decrease in the past week, with a 8.16% gain in the past month, and a 6.00% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.41% for SIF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.05% for SIF’s stock, with a 16.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SIFCO Industries Inc. (AMEX: SIF) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.07.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SIFCO Industries Inc. (SIF) is $17.98, The public float for SIF is 3.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.16% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SIF on January 03, 2024 was 18.47K shares.

SIF) stock’s latest price update

SIFCO Industries Inc. (AMEX: SIF) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -18.28 compared to its previous closing price of 4.54. However, the company has seen a fall of -14.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2022-11-30 that The market has a hard time pricing SIFCO Industries. The company’s earnings are erratic, but its book value is stable.

SIF Trading at -10.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.48%, as shares surge +2.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIF fell by -14.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.22. In addition, SIFCO Industries Inc. saw -18.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SIF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.74 for the present operating margin

+8.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for SIFCO Industries Inc. stands at -9.99. Equity return is now at value -23.17, with -8.35 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, SIFCO Industries Inc. (SIF) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.