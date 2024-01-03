Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR’s (SBSW) Stock: A 4.53% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (SBSW) has gone down by -5.52% for the week, with a 19.06% rise in the past month and a -9.23% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.97% for SBSW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.53% for SBSW’s stock, with a -20.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE: SBSW) Right Now?

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE: SBSW) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SBSW is 1.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SBSW is 706.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SBSW on January 03, 2024 was 6.11M shares.

SBSW) stock’s latest price update

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE: SBSW)’s stock price has plunge by -2.21relation to previous closing price of 5.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.52% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-01 that Investing in well-known high-quality stocks is great if you’re looking for sustainable gains. However, we often fail to consider that most of the good stuff is already priced into widely dispensed assets.

SBSW Trading at 5.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBSW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares surge +13.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBSW fell by -5.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.11. In addition, Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR saw -2.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SBSW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.13 for the present operating margin

+26.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR stands at +13.30. The total capital return value is set at 30.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.42. Equity return is now at value 14.90, with 8.07 for asset returns.

Based on Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (SBSW), the company’s capital structure generated 26.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.74. Total debt to assets is 13.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (SBSW) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.