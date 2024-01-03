Should You Invest in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TNXP is at 2.18.

The public float for TNXP is 58.57M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.56% of that float. The average trading volume for TNXP on January 03, 2024 was 1.11M shares.

TNXP) stock’s latest price update

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP)’s stock price has increased by 3.70 compared to its previous closing price of 0.40. However, the company has seen a 4.92% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-12-11 that CHATHAM, N.J., Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: TNXP), a biopharmaceutical company with marketed products and a pipeline of development candidates, announced today that Seth Lederman M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Tonix Pharmaceuticals, will present at the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine Committee on the Current State of Research, Development, and Stockpiling of Smallpox Medical Countermeasures public meeting on Thursday, December 14, 2023 via Zoom. Dr. Lederman will participate in a panel discussion on Vaccine Research & Development taking place from 2:00 – 2:45 p.m. ET.

TNXP’s Market Performance

TNXP’s stock has risen by 4.92% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -19.32% and a quarterly drop of -21.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.93% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.01% for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.01% for TNXP stock, with a simple moving average of -71.63% for the last 200 days.

TNXP Trading at -13.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.93%, as shares sank -21.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNXP rose by +4.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4489. In addition, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp saw 3.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TNXP

Equity return is now at value -69.20, with -63.37 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.