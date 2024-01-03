Should You Invest in Suncor Energy, Inc. (SU) Now?

Suncor Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SU is at 1.14. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SU is $53.40, which is $5.94 above the current market price. The public float for SU is 1.29B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.86% of that float. The average trading volume for SU on January 03, 2024 was 4.79M shares.

Suncor Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SU)’s stock price has increased by 4.34 compared to its previous closing price of 32.11. However, the company has seen a 2.46% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Reuters reported 2024-01-03 that Canadian energy company Suncor said on Wednesday it saw record upstream production in the fourth quarter, supported by strong output at its Firebag and Fort Hills assets.

SU’s Market Performance

SU’s stock has risen by 2.46% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.59% and a quarterly drop of -0.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.42% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.01% for Suncor Energy, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.56% for SU stock, with a simple moving average of 6.47% for the last 200 days.

SU Trading at 3.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, as shares surge +2.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SU rose by +2.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.49. In addition, Suncor Energy, Inc. saw 4.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.87 for the present operating margin

+42.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Suncor Energy, Inc. stands at +15.56. The total capital return value is set at 25.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.15. Equity return is now at value 20.75, with 9.74 for asset returns.

Based on Suncor Energy, Inc. (SU), the company’s capital structure generated 40.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.94. Total debt to assets is 18.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Suncor Energy, Inc. (SU) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.