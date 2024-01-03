Should You Invest in SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SOUN is at 1.01. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SOUN is 203.08M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.85% of that float. The average trading volume for SOUN on January 03, 2024 was 7.81M shares.

SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ: SOUN)’s stock price has plunge by -1.89relation to previous closing price of 2.12. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.48% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-02 that SoundHound AI is primarily focused on the restaurant space. A new acquisition will shake up the company.

SOUN’s Market Performance

SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) has experienced a 0.48% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.80% drop in the past month, and a 6.12% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.33% for SOUN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.17% for SOUN stock, with a simple moving average of -15.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOUN stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for SOUN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SOUN in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $5 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

SOUN Trading at 4.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.68%, as shares sank -9.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOUN rose by +0.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.14. In addition, SoundHound AI Inc saw -1.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOUN starting from STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY, who sale 5,100 shares at the price of $2.10 back on Dec 21. After this action, STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY now owns 995,833 shares of SoundHound AI Inc, valued at $10,710 using the latest closing price.

MOHAJER KEYVAN, the CEO of SoundHound AI Inc, sale 70,098 shares at $2.20 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that MOHAJER KEYVAN is holding 1,326,639 shares at $154,216 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-338.61 for the present operating margin

+69.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for SoundHound AI Inc stands at -370.63. The total capital return value is set at -148.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -189.50. Equity return is now at value -1716.62, with -95.43 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.