Should You Invest in Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for HYLN is at 1.55. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for HYLN is 125.66M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.91% of that float. The average trading volume for HYLN on January 03, 2024 was 2.16M shares.

HYLN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE: HYLN) has surged by 4.19 when compared to previous closing price of 0.81, but the company has seen a -13.06% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-19 that Well, 2023 certainly hasn’t been perfect for stocks, but with volatility and uncertainty lingering after the chaos of 2022, it’s been better than expected for most investors. Many people braced themselves for a downturn this year amid Fed rate hikes, but the market has shown impressive resilience and even a nice recovery.

HYLN’s Market Performance

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN) has experienced a -13.06% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 49.08% rise in the past month, and a -26.28% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.64% for HYLN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.99% for HYLN stock, with a simple moving average of -36.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HYLN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HYLN stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for HYLN by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for HYLN in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $1.50 based on the research report published on October 12, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

HYLN Trading at 30.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.43%, as shares surge +38.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYLN fell by -13.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7365. In addition, Hyliion Holdings Corporation saw 4.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HYLN starting from KNIGHT ROBERT M JR, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $0.57 back on Nov 21. After this action, KNIGHT ROBERT M JR now owns 176,435 shares of Hyliion Holdings Corporation, valued at $57,000 using the latest closing price.

LANTZ CHERI, the Chief Strategy Officer of Hyliion Holdings Corporation, purchase 20,000 shares at $0.66 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that LANTZ CHERI is holding 281,373 shares at $13,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HYLN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7551.28 for the present operating margin

-434.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hyliion Holdings Corporation stands at -7281.91. The total capital return value is set at -32.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.89. Equity return is now at value -31.51, with -29.71 for asset returns.

Based on Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN), the company’s capital structure generated 1.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.70. Total debt to assets is 1.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -88.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.