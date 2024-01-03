Salesforce Inc (CRM): A Technical Analysis

Salesforce Inc (NYSE: CRM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 97.22x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.28. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 30 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Salesforce Inc (CRM) is $277.46, which is $21.02 above the current market price. The public float for CRM is 936.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRM on January 03, 2024 was 5.21M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

CRM) stock’s latest price update

Salesforce Inc (NYSE: CRM) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.66 compared to its previous closing price of 263.14. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC Television reported 2024-01-02 that ‘Mad Money’ host Jim Cramer looks back at the top stocks in the Dow for 2023, what’s behind their success and how they are positioned for 2024.

CRM’s Market Performance

Salesforce Inc (CRM) has seen a -3.83% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 1.68% gain in the past month and a 25.73% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.82% for CRM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.08% for CRM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 19.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRM stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CRM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CRM in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $350 based on the research report published on December 21, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CRM Trading at 10.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.15%, as shares sank -1.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRM fell by -3.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $258.74. In addition, Salesforce Inc saw -2.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRM starting from Benioff Marc, who sale 265,000 shares at the price of $263.55 back on Dec 29. After this action, Benioff Marc now owns 13,941,166 shares of Salesforce Inc, valued at $69,840,201 using the latest closing price.

Weaver Amy E, the President and CFO of Salesforce Inc, sale 12,249 shares at $264.94 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that Weaver Amy E is holding 37,979 shares at $3,245,213 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.93 for the present operating margin

+65.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Salesforce Inc stands at +0.66. The total capital return value is set at 2.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.29. Equity return is now at value 4.41, with 2.83 for asset returns.

Based on Salesforce Inc (CRM), the company’s capital structure generated 25.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.32. Total debt to assets is 14.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Salesforce Inc (CRM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.