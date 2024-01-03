Safety Shot Inc (SHOT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ: SHOT) has plunged by -8.26 when compared to previous closing price of 3.51, but the company has seen a -20.88% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-11-24 that Little-known wellness and functional beverage company Safety Shot NASDAQ: SHOT captured headlines and imagination this week as its stock surged higher on exceptional volume. The small-cap company saw its stock rise triple-digits before falling dramatically on Wednesday but remains green on the week as of Wednesday’s close.

Is It Worth Investing in Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ: SHOT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SHOT is 1.89. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SHOT is 34.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.58% of that float. On January 03, 2024, SHOT’s average trading volume was 5.89M shares.

SHOT’s Market Performance

SHOT stock saw a decrease of -20.88% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -28.12% and a quarterly a decrease of 117.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.17% for Safety Shot Inc (SHOT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.89% for SHOT’s stock, with a 154.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SHOT Trading at 5.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.49%, as shares sank -33.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +138.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHOT fell by -20.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +839.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.04. In addition, Safety Shot Inc saw -8.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHOT starting from Gulyas John, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $3.88 back on Dec 28. After this action, Gulyas John now owns 1,687,166 shares of Safety Shot Inc, valued at $9,700 using the latest closing price.

Gulyas John, the Director of Safety Shot Inc, purchase 2,500 shares at $3.88 during a trade that took place back on Dec 28, which means that Gulyas John is holding 1,687,166 shares at $9,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-185.42 for the present operating margin

+15.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Safety Shot Inc stands at -245.66. The total capital return value is set at -96.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -141.72. Equity return is now at value -234.98, with -153.19 for asset returns.

Based on Safety Shot Inc (SHOT), the company’s capital structure generated 74.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.70. Total debt to assets is 31.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 29.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Safety Shot Inc (SHOT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.