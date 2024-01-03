RxSight Inc (RXST) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.19. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RXST is 29.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.69% of that float. On January 03, 2024, the average trading volume of RXST was 551.42K shares.

RXST) stock's latest price update

RxSight Inc (NASDAQ: RXST)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.10 in comparison to its previous close of 40.32, however, the company has experienced a -7.54% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-12-27 that ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RxSight, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to providing high-quality customized vision to patients following cataract surgery, today announced plans to participate in the upcoming J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

RXST’s Market Performance

RxSight Inc (RXST) has seen a -7.54% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 21.52% gain in the past month and a 37.01% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.30% for RXST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.59% for RXST’s stock, with a 38.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RXST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RXST stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for RXST by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RXST in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $42 based on the research report published on December 13, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

RXST Trading at 21.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.72%, as shares surge +24.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXST fell by -7.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +141.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.60. In addition, RxSight Inc saw -9.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RXST starting from Kurtz Ronald M MD, who sale 22,500 shares at the price of $41.09 back on Dec 27. After this action, Kurtz Ronald M MD now owns 867,110 shares of RxSight Inc, valued at $924,498 using the latest closing price.

Goldshleger Ilya, the Chief Operating Officer of RxSight Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $40.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 22, which means that Goldshleger Ilya is holding 26,475 shares at $200,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RXST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-129.21 for the present operating margin

+43.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for RxSight Inc stands at -136.22. The total capital return value is set at -39.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.44. Equity return is now at value -42.76, with -32.61 for asset returns.

Based on RxSight Inc (RXST), the company’s capital structure generated 50.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.36. Total debt to assets is 29.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.81.

Conclusion

To sum up, RxSight Inc (RXST) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.