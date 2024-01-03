Roku Inc (ROKU) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.90 compared to its previous closing price of 91.66. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-31 that Roku’s remarkable 128% stock gain in 2023 signals a strong recovery from previous years’ downturns. At the same time, the stock looks cheap next to yesteryear’s soaring highs.

Is It Worth Investing in Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.92.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Roku Inc (ROKU) is $90.14, which is $1.14 above the current market price. The public float for ROKU is 124.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.78% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ROKU on January 03, 2024 was 7.05M shares.

ROKU’s Market Performance

The stock of Roku Inc (ROKU) has seen a -2.56% decrease in the past week, with a -14.59% drop in the past month, and a 26.24% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.06% for ROKU.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.15% for ROKU’s stock, with a 21.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROKU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROKU stocks, with Pivotal Research Group repeating the rating for ROKU by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ROKU in the upcoming period, according to Pivotal Research Group is $85 based on the research report published on December 19, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ROKU Trading at 1.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROKU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares sank -14.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROKU fell by -2.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.24. In addition, Roku Inc saw -2.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROKU starting from Ozgen Mustafa, who sale 33,684 shares at the price of $103.90 back on Dec 14. After this action, Ozgen Mustafa now owns 2,418 shares of Roku Inc, valued at $3,499,768 using the latest closing price.

Wood Anthony J., the CEO and Chairman BOD of Roku Inc, sale 25,000 shares at $99.69 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Wood Anthony J. is holding 0 shares at $2,492,196 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROKU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.74 for the present operating margin

+43.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Roku Inc stands at -15.93. The total capital return value is set at -15.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.39. Equity return is now at value -34.16, with -20.24 for asset returns.

Based on Roku Inc (ROKU), the company’s capital structure generated 27.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.37. Total debt to assets is 16.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.74.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Roku Inc (ROKU) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.