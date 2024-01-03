Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: ROIV) has jumped by 1.07 compared to previous close of 11.23. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-27 that Roivant Sciences stock moved lower on Monday after the biopharmaceutical company announced that its lupus therapeutic oral brepocitinib failed to meet the primary endpoint in a Phase 2 study. The company said it plans to continue progressing the drug in other indications outside of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) given its favorable safety and tolerability profile, six other positive Phase 2 studies, and the active arm performance of this study.

Is It Worth Investing in Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: ROIV) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ROIV is at 1.35. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ROIV is 546.89M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.20% of that float. The average trading volume for ROIV on January 03, 2024 was 6.21M shares.

ROIV’s Market Performance

ROIV’s stock has seen a 4.22% increase for the week, with a 18.72% rise in the past month and a 7.94% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.90% for Roivant Sciences Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.52% for ROIV’s stock, with a 15.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROIV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROIV stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for ROIV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ROIV in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $14 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ROIV Trading at 18.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.79%, as shares surge +15.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROIV rose by +4.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.63. In addition, Roivant Sciences Ltd saw 1.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROIV starting from Venker Eric, who sale 153,027 shares at the price of $10.11 back on Oct 05. After this action, Venker Eric now owns 595,397 shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd, valued at $1,547,103 using the latest closing price.

Venker Eric, the Chief Operating Officer of Roivant Sciences Ltd, sale 606,221 shares at $10.25 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that Venker Eric is holding 595,397 shares at $6,213,765 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROIV

Equity return is now at value -103.96, with -51.22 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.58.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.