Rocket Companies Inc (RKT) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, RKT stock has gone down by -14.14%, with a monthly gain of 29.70% and a quarterly surge of 71.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.45% for Rocket Companies Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.42% for RKT’s stock, with a 35.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.43. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The public float for RKT is 117.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 20.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RKT on January 03, 2024 was 2.66M shares.

RKT) stock’s latest price update

Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT)’s stock price has decreased by -10.36 compared to its previous closing price of 14.28. However, the company has seen a -14.14% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-12-26 that Most Wall Streeters can tell you that the time to step away from the desk and ‘live a little’ is when the VIX is low, and stocks aren’t set to move as quickly. However, the veterans will correct that lesson and tell you that quiet VIX times are when you need to hone into an excellent strategy to make money once volatility pops.

RKT Trading at 25.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares surge +32.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +77.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RKT fell by -12.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.01. In addition, Rocket Companies Inc saw -11.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RKT starting from MARINER JONATHAN D, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $10.32 back on Aug 24. After this action, MARINER JONATHAN D now owns 55,250 shares of Rocket Companies Inc, valued at $129,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.59 for the present operating margin

+97.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rocket Companies Inc stands at +1.21. The total capital return value is set at 4.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.32. Equity return is now at value -3.85, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Rocket Companies Inc (RKT), the company’s capital structure generated 1,794.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.72. Total debt to assets is 51.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,490.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.15.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Rocket Companies Inc (RKT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.