Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HOOD is 1.41. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for HOOD is 438.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.18% of that float. On January 03, 2024, HOOD’s average trading volume was 12.04M shares.

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD)’s stock price has decreased by -2.90 compared to its previous closing price of 12.74. However, the company has seen a -4.48% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-29 that Robinhood’s stock has surged alongside speculative stocks, but this name is different than the rest. The company’s balance sheet remains strong with over $5 billion in net cash and the company is essentially generating GAAP profits. Despite its reputational hit during the pandemic, Robinhood may be positioning itself for a surprising turnaround, with the X1 credit card being the catalyst.

HOOD’s Market Performance

HOOD’s stock has fallen by -4.48% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 40.57% and a quarterly rise of 27.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.51% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.47% for Robinhood Markets Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.66% for HOOD’s stock, with a 23.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOOD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOOD stocks, with Redburn Atlantic repeating the rating for HOOD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HOOD in the upcoming period, according to Redburn Atlantic is $9.50 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

HOOD Trading at 23.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.51%, as shares surge +32.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOOD fell by -4.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.09. In addition, Robinhood Markets Inc saw -2.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOOD starting from Bhatt Baiju, who sale 227,859 shares at the price of $11.56 back on Dec 13. After this action, Bhatt Baiju now owns 226,374 shares of Robinhood Markets Inc, valued at $2,633,663 using the latest closing price.

Warnick Jason, the Chief Financial Officer of Robinhood Markets Inc, sale 20,000 shares at $12.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Warnick Jason is holding 891,048 shares at $240,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOOD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-68.16 for the present operating margin

+84.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Robinhood Markets Inc stands at -74.38. The total capital return value is set at -8.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.17. Equity return is now at value -10.90, with -2.89 for asset returns.

Based on Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD), the company’s capital structure generated 42.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.98. Total debt to assets is 12.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.