Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE: RITM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RITM is 1.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RITM is $11.85, which is $1.62 above the current price. The public float for RITM is 480.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RITM on January 03, 2024 was 3.48M shares.

RITM) stock’s latest price update

Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE: RITM)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.51 in comparison to its previous close of 10.60, however, the company has experienced a -7.94% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-28 that This article compares RITM’s recent dividend per share rates, yield percentages, and several dividend sustainability metrics to 19 mREIT peers. This includes an analysis of RITM’s quarterly core earnings/earnings available for distribution (“EAD”), which directly impacts the company’s dividend sustainability. This article also projects RITM’s dividend sustainability for Q1 – Q2 2024.

RITM’s Market Performance

Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM) has seen a -7.94% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.14% decline in the past month and a 13.52% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.49% for RITM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.92% for RITM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 9.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RITM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RITM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for RITM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RITM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $12.50 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

RITM Trading at 0.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RITM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.08%, as shares sank -1.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RITM fell by -7.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.75. In addition, Rithm Capital Corporation saw -4.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RITM starting from Rithm Capital Corp., who purchase 29,664,827 shares at the price of $12.70 back on Nov 17. After this action, Rithm Capital Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of Rithm Capital Corporation, valued at $376,743,303 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RITM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+101.91 for the present operating margin

+68.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rithm Capital Corporation stands at +47.02. The total capital return value is set at 6.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.29. Equity return is now at value 11.15, with 2.26 for asset returns.

Based on Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM), the company’s capital structure generated 334.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.98. Total debt to assets is 71.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 255.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.