Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX) Stock Showcases 10.84% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX) has gone down by -4.36% for the week, with a 44.09% rise in the past month and a 37.85% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.84% for RXRX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.84% for RXRX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 23.78% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RXRX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RXRX is 0.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for RXRX is 151.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 24.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RXRX on January 03, 2024 was 4.14M shares.

RXRX) stock’s latest price update

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RXRX)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.10 in comparison to its previous close of 9.86, however, the company has experienced a -4.36% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-02 that Americans live longer than ever, and a handful of biotech stocks stand at the forefront of longevity’s future. Many misconceive anti-aging stocks as peddling some magic pill that inexplicably makes you live longer — that perception is pure fiction.

Analysts’ Opinion of RXRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RXRX stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for RXRX by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for RXRX in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $8 based on the research report published on May 22, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

RXRX Trading at 36.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.05%, as shares surge +33.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +63.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXRX fell by -4.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.03. In addition, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 0.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RXRX starting from Larson Tina Marriott, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $10.58 back on Dec 28. After this action, Larson Tina Marriott now owns 414,548 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $84,654 using the latest closing price.

Borgeson Blake, the Director of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 20,054 shares at $10.63 during a trade that took place back on Dec 26, which means that Borgeson Blake is holding 7,364,472 shares at $213,144 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RXRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-616.74 for the present operating margin

-22.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -601.05. The total capital return value is set at -45.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.20. Equity return is now at value -70.84, with -47.10 for asset returns.

Based on Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX), the company’s capital structure generated 10.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.50. Total debt to assets is 7.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 34.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.68.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.