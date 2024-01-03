Real-Time Update: Trade Desk Inc (TTD) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Trade Desk Inc (TTD) has gone down by -3.87% for the week, with a 0.18% rise in the past month and a -9.86% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.95% for TTD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.03% for TTD’s stock, with a simple moving average of -3.49% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) is above average at 231.22x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.54.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Trade Desk Inc (TTD) is $77.75, which is $7.16 above the current market price. The public float for TTD is 441.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.65% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TTD on January 03, 2024 was 5.06M shares.

TTD) stock’s latest price update

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD)’s stock price has dropped by -1.90 in relation to previous closing price of 71.96. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-31 that Ark Invest has been buying shares of Palantir Technologies and The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter while selling shares of Nvidia. Palantir is a recognized leader in the AI/ML platform market, and management sees substantial upside in a new generative AI product.

TTD Trading at -1.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares sank -1.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTD fell by -3.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.75. In addition, Trade Desk Inc saw -1.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTD starting from Rajaram Gokul, who sale 2,999 shares at the price of $77.39 back on Dec 20. After this action, Rajaram Gokul now owns 39,311 shares of Trade Desk Inc, valued at $232,093 using the latest closing price.

GRANT JAY R, the Chief Legal Officer of Trade Desk Inc, sale 1,427 shares at $75.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that GRANT JAY R is holding 146,760 shares at $107,025 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.20 for the present operating margin

+82.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trade Desk Inc stands at +3.38. The total capital return value is set at 5.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.61. Equity return is now at value 7.51, with 3.62 for asset returns.

Based on Trade Desk Inc (TTD), the company’s capital structure generated 12.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.98. Total debt to assets is 5.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Trade Desk Inc (TTD) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.