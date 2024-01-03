RayzeBio Inc. (RYZB) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of RayzeBio Inc. (RYZB) has seen a 102.65% increase in the past week, with a 159.42% gain in the past month, and a 200.29% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.76% for RYZB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 85.69% for RYZB’s stock, with a 155.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in RayzeBio Inc. (NASDAQ: RYZB) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for RYZB is 30.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RYZB on January 03, 2024 was 506.68K shares.

RYZB) stock’s latest price update

RayzeBio Inc. (NASDAQ: RYZB)’s stock price has decreased by -0.35 compared to its previous closing price of 62.17. However, the company has seen a 102.65% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-12-27 that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock FUSN, +16.69% was up by 5.3% in premarket trading on Wednesday, as analysts at Oppenheimer highlighted the company as a potential merger target. Fusion Pharmaceuticals “is potentially the sole remaining clinical-stage, targeted radiopharm player with a robust supply chain,” analysts said in a research note on Wednesday.

RYZB Trading at 138.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYZB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.83%, as shares surge +159.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +217.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYZB rose by +102.65%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.27. In addition, RayzeBio Inc. saw -0.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RYZB starting from VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP, who purchase 1,388,889 shares at the price of $18.00 back on Sep 19. After this action, VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP now owns 4,899,144 shares of RayzeBio Inc., valued at $25,000,002 using the latest closing price.

VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP, the 10% Owner of RayzeBio Inc., purchase 1,388,889 shares at $18.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP is holding 4,899,144 shares at $25,000,002 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, RayzeBio Inc. (RYZB) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.