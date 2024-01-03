QuantumScape Corp (QS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 4.94.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The public float for QS is 324.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.76% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of QS on January 03, 2024 was 5.68M shares.

QS) stock’s latest price update

QuantumScape Corp (NYSE: QS)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.60 in comparison to its previous close of 6.95, however, the company has experienced a -5.37% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-28 that What will the coming year look like for electric vehicle (EV) battery technology company QuantumScape (NYSE: QS )? It’s hard to know since QuantumScape tends to provide infrequent updates on its operational progress.

QS’s Market Performance

QuantumScape Corp (QS) has seen a -5.37% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 5.68% gain in the past month and a 3.40% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.28% for QS.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.89% for QS’s stock, with a -6.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

QS Trading at 6.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.23%, as shares sank -1.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QS fell by -5.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.11. In addition, QuantumScape Corp saw -3.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QS starting from Hettrich Kevin, who sale 34,607 shares at the price of $7.62 back on Dec 14. After this action, Hettrich Kevin now owns 575,936 shares of QuantumScape Corp, valued at $263,802 using the latest closing price.

MCCARTHY MICHAEL O III, the Chief Legal Officer of QuantumScape Corp, sale 44,848 shares at $7.04 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that MCCARTHY MICHAEL O III is holding 748,854 shares at $315,802 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QS

The total capital return value is set at -27.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.56. Equity return is now at value -31.52, with -28.36 for asset returns.

Based on QuantumScape Corp (QS), the company’s capital structure generated 8.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.41. Total debt to assets is 7.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.07.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.91.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, QuantumScape Corp (QS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.