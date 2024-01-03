Pinterest Inc (PINS) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for PINS is also noteworthy at 1.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PINS is 576.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.22% of that float. The average trading volume of PINS on January 03, 2024 was 10.55M shares.

PINS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) has decreased by -2.24 when compared to last closing price of 37.04. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.13% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-29 that Healthcare and ad spending are both on the rise, creating opportunities for investors. Teladoc Health is slowly but surely recovering from a challenging few years.

PINS’s Market Performance

PINS’s stock has fallen by -3.13% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.28% and a quarterly rise of 33.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.19% for Pinterest Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.06% for PINS’s stock, with a 30.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PINS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PINS stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for PINS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PINS in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $45 based on the research report published on December 20, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

PINS Trading at 11.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PINS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares surge +4.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PINS fell by -3.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.30. In addition, Pinterest Inc saw -2.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PINS starting from Deputy Christine, who sale 22,459 shares at the price of $37.27 back on Dec 27. After this action, Deputy Christine now owns 222,881 shares of Pinterest Inc, valued at $837,108 using the latest closing price.

Rajaram Gokul, the Director of Pinterest Inc, sale 1,934 shares at $37.95 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Rajaram Gokul is holding 39,382 shares at $73,395 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PINS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.29 for the present operating margin

+75.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pinterest Inc stands at -3.43. The total capital return value is set at -2.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.86. Equity return is now at value -7.37, with -6.27 for asset returns.

Based on Pinterest Inc (PINS), the company’s capital structure generated 6.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.52. Total debt to assets is 5.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.08.

Conclusion

In summary, Pinterest Inc (PINS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.