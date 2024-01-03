PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE: PGTI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.73 compared to its previous closing price of 40.23. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-19 that PGT Innovations’ (PGTI) combination with Masonite is set to provide significant near-term value to its shareholders while enabling them to participate in the long-term upside opportunity of the combined company.

Is It Worth Investing in PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE: PGTI) Right Now?

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE: PGTI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for PGTI is at 1.44. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PGTI is $38.83, which is -$2.33 below the current market price. The public float for PGTI is 53.69M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.30% of that float. The average trading volume for PGTI on January 03, 2024 was 639.08K shares.

PGTI’s Market Performance

PGTI stock saw an increase of 0.22% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 26.28% and a quarterly increase of 53.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.55% for PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.10% for PGTI’s stock, with a 44.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGTI stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for PGTI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PGTI in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $38 based on the research report published on August 18, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

PGTI Trading at 23.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.32%, as shares surge +25.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGTI rose by +0.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +97.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.63. In addition, PGT Innovations Inc saw 1.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGTI starting from Hershberger Rodney, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $32.03 back on Dec 01. After this action, Hershberger Rodney now owns 1,334,155 shares of PGT Innovations Inc, valued at $80,075 using the latest closing price.

Hershberger Rodney, the Director of PGT Innovations Inc, sale 2,500 shares at $30.03 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Hershberger Rodney is holding 1,336,655 shares at $75,075 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.99 for the present operating margin

+36.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for PGT Innovations Inc stands at +6.49. The total capital return value is set at 13.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.44. Equity return is now at value 17.54, with 6.96 for asset returns.

Based on PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI), the company’s capital structure generated 120.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.55. Total debt to assets is 44.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 117.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.