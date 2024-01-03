Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR’s (PBR) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR) has seen a 1.39% increase in the past week, with a 4.78% gain in the past month, and a 10.21% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.93% for PBR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.05% for PBR stock, with a simple moving average of 19.30% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE: PBR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE: PBR) is above average at 3.88x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.59.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR) is $39.11, which is $0.57 above the current market price. The public float for PBR is 3.72B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.61% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PBR on January 03, 2024 was 17.60M shares.

PBR) stock’s latest price update

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE: PBR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.19 in relation to its previous close of 15.97. However, the company has experienced a 1.39% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-02 that Petrobras’ (PBR) new FPSO unit, Sepetiba, begins production at Mero oilfield, producing 180,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil and 12 million cubic meters of gas daily.

PBR Trading at 4.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.28%, as shares surge +5.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBR rose by +1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.27. In addition, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR saw 0.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.25 for the present operating margin

+50.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR stands at +29.37. The total capital return value is set at 40.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.89. Equity return is now at value 36.80, with 14.13 for asset returns.

Based on Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR), the company’s capital structure generated 77.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.64. Total debt to assets is 28.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.