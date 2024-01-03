Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF) Stock Sees a-4.40 Decrease

In the past week, WOOF stock has gone down by -1.91%, with a monthly decline of -12.68% and a quarterly plunge of -19.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.10% for Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.05% for WOOF’s stock, with a simple moving average of -53.63% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ: WOOF) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WOOF is 1.14. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for WOOF is 150.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.13% of that float. On January 03, 2024, WOOF’s average trading volume was 5.47M shares.

WOOF) stock’s latest price update

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ: WOOF) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.40 compared to its previous closing price of 3.16. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-12-29 that Penny stocks are attractive simply because of the opportunity for exponential returns. Stocks like Alphabet Inc. NASDAQ: GOOG, Microsoft Corporation NASDAQ: MSFT and Apple Inc. NASDAQ: AAPL were once penny stocks but have since provided investor returns counted in quadruple digits.

Analysts’ Opinion of WOOF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WOOF stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for WOOF by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for WOOF in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $3.11 based on the research report published on December 19, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

WOOF Trading at -11.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WOOF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.33%, as shares sank -16.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WOOF fell by -1.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.19. In addition, Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc saw -4.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WOOF starting from BRIGGS GARY S, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $3.33 back on Dec 01. After this action, BRIGGS GARY S now owns 70,085 shares of Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc, valued at $99,924 using the latest closing price.

COUGHLIN RON, the CEO & Chairman of Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc, purchase 61,040 shares at $8.27 during a trade that took place back on Mar 28, which means that COUGHLIN RON is holding 618,317 shares at $504,801 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WOOF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.36 for the present operating margin

+40.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc stands at +1.50. The total capital return value is set at 4.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.78. Equity return is now at value -69.58, with -20.41 for asset returns.

Based on Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF), the company’s capital structure generated 131.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.81. Total debt to assets is 44.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 117.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 102.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.