PepsiCo Inc (PEP) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ: PEP)’s stock price has soared by 0.02 in relation to previous closing price of 172.91. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-03 that Positive sentiment around Coca-Cola has waned over concerns around the potential impact of weight loss medications. The company has a variety of drinks beyond soda and a bottling operation that many investors don’t know about.

Is It Worth Investing in PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) Right Now?

PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for PEP is at 0.55. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PEP is $186.95, which is $14.01 above the current market price. The public float for PEP is 1.37B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.18% of that float. The average trading volume for PEP on January 03, 2024 was 5.69M shares.

PEP’s Market Performance

The stock of PepsiCo Inc (PEP) has seen a 2.42% increase in the past week, with a 2.52% rise in the past month, and a 3.12% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.18% for PEP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.67% for PEP’s stock, with a -2.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PEP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PEP stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for PEP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PEP in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $176 based on the research report published on December 19, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

PEP Trading at 3.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.05%, as shares surge +2.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEP rose by +2.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $168.66. In addition, PepsiCo Inc saw 1.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PEP starting from Johnston Hugh F, who sale 48,388 shares at the price of $166.65 back on Nov 10. After this action, Johnston Hugh F now owns 96,627 shares of PepsiCo Inc, valued at $8,064,067 using the latest closing price.

POHLAD ROBERT C, the Director of PepsiCo Inc, sale 75,000 shares at $172.47 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that POHLAD ROBERT C is holding 183,929 shares at $12,935,148 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.73 for the present operating margin

+53.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for PepsiCo Inc stands at +10.31. The total capital return value is set at 20.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.44. Equity return is now at value 43.88, with 8.53 for asset returns.

Based on PepsiCo Inc (PEP), the company’s capital structure generated 241.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.75. Total debt to assets is 45.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 219.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PepsiCo Inc (PEP) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.