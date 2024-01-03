PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The average price predicted for PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN) by analysts is $29.63, which is $5.35 above the current market price. The public float for PENN is 150.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.53% of that float. On January 03, 2024, the average trading volume of PENN was 5.31M shares.

PENN Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.47 compared to its previous closing price of 25.95. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Investopedia reported 2023-12-28 that Penn Entertainment Inc. (PENN) shares rose as much as 7% on Thursday after it was disclosed that a major investor is pursuing seats on the casino operator’s board.

PENN’s Market Performance

PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN) has experienced a -4.41% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.12% drop in the past month, and a 12.21% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.26% for PENN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.40% for PENN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PENN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PENN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PENN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PENN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $30 based on the research report published on November 20, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

PENN Trading at 1.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PENN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.63%, as shares sank -1.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PENN fell by -3.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.10. In addition, PENN Entertainment Inc saw -6.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PENN starting from Snowden Jay A, who sale 172,930 shares at the price of $25.25 back on Dec 26. After this action, Snowden Jay A now owns 689,072 shares of PENN Entertainment Inc, valued at $4,366,482 using the latest closing price.

SCACCETTI JANE, the Director of PENN Entertainment Inc, purchase 4,400 shares at $22.83 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that SCACCETTI JANE is holding 63,414 shares at $100,452 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PENN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.07 for the present operating margin

+34.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for PENN Entertainment Inc stands at +3.47. The total capital return value is set at 6.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.41. Equity return is now at value -3.13, with -0.66 for asset returns.

Based on PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN), the company’s capital structure generated 358.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.20. Total debt to assets is 63.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 351.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

To sum up, PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.