Passage Bio Inc (PASG) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.12.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PASG is 35.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.70% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PASG on January 03, 2024 was 581.88K shares.

PASG stock's latest price update

The stock price of Passage Bio Inc (NASDAQ: PASG) has dropped by -10.78 compared to previous close of 1.01. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -8.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-25 that Playing in the field of nano-cap stocks is similar to the concept of stealing bases. In a tight baseball game, every advantage counts.

PASG’s Market Performance

PASG’s stock has fallen by -8.63% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 42.78% and a quarterly rise of 36.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.75% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.23% for Passage Bio Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.64% for PASG’s stock, with a 6.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PASG Trading at 29.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PASG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.75%, as shares surge +35.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PASG fell by -8.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7843. In addition, Passage Bio Inc saw -10.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PASG starting from King Simona, who sale 11,453 shares at the price of $0.88 back on Jul 28. After this action, King Simona now owns 23,994 shares of Passage Bio Inc, valued at $10,079 using the latest closing price.

ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, the 10% Owner of Passage Bio Inc, purchase 575,195 shares at $0.84 during a trade that took place back on Jun 28, which means that ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC is holding 8,034,000 shares at $483,164 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PASG

The total capital return value is set at -47.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -50.06. Equity return is now at value -64.09, with -51.16 for asset returns.

Based on Passage Bio Inc (PASG), the company’s capital structure generated 13.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.86. Total debt to assets is 11.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.43.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.74.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Passage Bio Inc (PASG) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.