ParaZero Technologies Ltd (PRZO) Stock Experiences 4.33% Monthly Change

In the past week, PRZO stock has gone down by -23.75%, with a monthly gain of 4.33% and a quarterly surge of 11.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.43% for ParaZero Technologies Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.77% for PRZO stock, with a simple moving average of -39.35% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ParaZero Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: PRZO) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PRZO is 3.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.18% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PRZO on January 03, 2024 was 9.82M shares.

PRZO) stock’s latest price update

ParaZero Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: PRZO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 11.56 in relation to its previous close of 0.71. However, the company has experienced a -23.75% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-20 that Drone safety systems developer ParaZero (NASDAQ: PRZO ) soared on Wednesday following the successful completion of its safety solutions project. While drone flying has become popular among both hobbyists and commercial entities, midair malfunctions pose significant risks to people and property below.

PRZO Trading at -27.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRZO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.26%, as shares surge +6.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRZO fell by -24.04%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8266. In addition, ParaZero Technologies Ltd saw 11.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PRZO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-328.25 for the present operating margin

+39.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for ParaZero Technologies Ltd stands at -295.12.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ParaZero Technologies Ltd (PRZO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.