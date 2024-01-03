Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) is $30.22, which is $7.48 above the current market price. The public float for PAAS is 363.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.32% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PAAS on January 03, 2024 was 3.34M shares.

PAAS) stock’s latest price update

Pan American Silver Corp (NYSE: PAAS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.55 in relation to its previous close of 15.92. However, the company has experienced a -9.50% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-31 that Lower interest rates will likely cause many more homes and automobiles to be built. So, most basic materials stocks should thrive next year.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

PAAS’s Market Performance

PAAS’s stock has fallen by -9.50% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.09% and a quarterly rise of 10.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.50% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.27% for Pan American Silver Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.80% for PAAS stock, with a simple moving average of -4.02% for the last 200 days.

PAAS Trading at 0.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares sank -3.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAAS fell by -8.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.77. In addition, Pan American Silver Corp saw -6.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PAAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.59 for the present operating margin

+1.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pan American Silver Corp stands at -22.86. The total capital return value is set at -2.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.46. Equity return is now at value -6.24, with -4.19 for asset returns.

Based on Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS), the company’s capital structure generated 10.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.36. Total debt to assets is 6.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.11.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.