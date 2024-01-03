Pagerduty Inc (PD) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Pagerduty Inc (NYSE: PD) has seen a decline in its stock price by -5.31 in relation to its previous close of 23.15. However, the company has experienced a -8.40% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-08 that PagerDuty (PD) shares have started gaining and might continue moving higher in the near term, as indicated by solid earnings estimate revisions.

Is It Worth Investing in Pagerduty Inc (NYSE: PD) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PD is 0.92. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PD is 86.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.07% of that float. On January 03, 2024, PD’s average trading volume was 1.68M shares.

PD’s Market Performance

PD’s stock has seen a -8.40% decrease for the week, with a 0.55% rise in the past month and a -2.58% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.85% for Pagerduty Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.35% for PD stock, with a simple moving average of -11.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PD stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PD in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $30 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

PD Trading at 0.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares surge +0.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PD fell by -8.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.93. In addition, Pagerduty Inc saw -5.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PD starting from REZVAN MITRA, who sale 1,103 shares at the price of $23.58 back on Dec 28. After this action, REZVAN MITRA now owns 95,719 shares of Pagerduty Inc, valued at $26,009 using the latest closing price.

WEBB SHELLEY, the SVP and General Counsel of Pagerduty Inc, sale 4,571 shares at $22.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that WEBB SHELLEY is holding 189,344 shares at $100,562 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.66 for the present operating margin

+75.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pagerduty Inc stands at -34.63. The total capital return value is set at -22.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.23. Equity return is now at value -36.97, with -9.06 for asset returns.

Based on Pagerduty Inc (PD), the company’s capital structure generated 125.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.58. Total debt to assets is 36.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 122.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.15.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Pagerduty Inc (PD) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.