Outset Medical Inc (OM) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Outset Medical Inc (NASDAQ: OM) has surged by 4.25 when compared to previous closing price of 5.41, but the company has seen a 3.68% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-11-29 that SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Outset Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: OM) (“Outset”), a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis, today announced that members of management will participate in a virtual panel discussion at the BofA Securities Home Care Conference on Monday, December 4, 2023, at 12:00pm PT / 3:00pm ET. The panel discussion will include Leslie Trigg, Outset’s Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Aragon, MD.

Is It Worth Investing in Outset Medical Inc (NASDAQ: OM) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.06. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for OM is 49.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OM on January 03, 2024 was 1.46M shares.

OM’s Market Performance

The stock of Outset Medical Inc (OM) has seen a 3.68% increase in the past week, with a 7.63% rise in the past month, and a -44.49% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.02% for OM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.44% for OM stock, with a simple moving average of -60.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for OM by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for OM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $3 based on the research report published on October 13, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

OM Trading at 16.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.83%, as shares sank -0.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OM rose by +3.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.72. In addition, Outset Medical Inc saw 4.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OM starting from Williamson Steven S., who sale 3,584 shares at the price of $4.76 back on Nov 16. After this action, Williamson Steven S. now owns 112,994 shares of Outset Medical Inc, valued at $17,060 using the latest closing price.

Trigg Leslie, the Chair and CEO of Outset Medical Inc, sale 3,175 shares at $4.76 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Trigg Leslie is holding 403,287 shares at $15,113 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-139.56 for the present operating margin

+15.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Outset Medical Inc stands at -141.24. The total capital return value is set at -42.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.96. Equity return is now at value -81.47, with -52.18 for asset returns.

Based on Outset Medical Inc (OM), the company’s capital structure generated 41.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.56. Total debt to assets is 25.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.19.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Outset Medical Inc (OM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.