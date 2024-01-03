Oracle Corp. (ORCL) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Oracle Corp. (NYSE: ORCL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 28.78x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.02. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Oracle Corp. (ORCL) by analysts is $124.53, which is $20.47 above the current market price. The public float for ORCL is 1.59B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.96% of that float. On January 03, 2024, the average trading volume of ORCL was 9.06M shares.

ORCL) stock’s latest price update

Oracle Corp. (NYSE: ORCL) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.30 in relation to its previous close of 105.43. However, the company has experienced a -2.02% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-12-21 that The ‘Halftime Report’ Investment Committee give their top picks to watch for the second half.

ORCL’s Market Performance

ORCL’s stock has fallen by -2.02% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.46% and a quarterly drop of -2.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.43% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.07% for Oracle Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.64% for ORCL’s stock, with a -3.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORCL stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for ORCL by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for ORCL in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $126 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ORCL Trading at -4.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares sank -11.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORCL fell by -2.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $107.34. In addition, Oracle Corp. saw -1.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORCL starting from SELIGMAN NAOMI O, who sale 16,300 shares at the price of $106.02 back on Dec 22. After this action, SELIGMAN NAOMI O now owns 34,771 shares of Oracle Corp., valued at $1,728,113 using the latest closing price.

CONRADES GEORGE H, the Director of Oracle Corp., sale 2,325 shares at $113.76 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13, which means that CONRADES GEORGE H is holding 17,836 shares at $264,494 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.58 for the present operating margin

+65.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oracle Corp. stands at +17.02. The total capital return value is set at 16.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.61.

Based on Oracle Corp. (ORCL), the company’s capital structure generated 8,885.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.89. Total debt to assets is 70.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8,426.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 93.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

To sum up, Oracle Corp. (ORCL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.